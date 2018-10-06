Week 7: Culver City Zevi Eckhaus 5-yd touchdown pass to Chris Miller
Video Details
Week 7: Culver City Zevi Eckhaus 5 yard touchdown pass to Chris Miller
ANNOUNCER: Second down. Eckhaus. End zone. And this time, they reel it in. Touchdown, Culver City. Chris Miller, his eighth touchdown of the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices