Week 7: George Holani seals it for Bosco with 40-yd TD
Video Details
George Holani's bulldozing 40-yd touchdown sealed the win for Bosco after a tough back-and-forth against Orange Lutheran
ANNOUNCER: George Holani back into the game, trying to get some yardage. And George Holani's off to the races, touchdown.
