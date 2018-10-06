Week 7: Kristopher Hutson makes it FOUR TDs on the night for Bosco
Kristopher Hutson has been a busy man, tacking on two receiving touchdowns to his two kick return TDs
- Catches six touchdowns. He's blocking. Fired off the left side, it's caught for the touchdown, Khris Hutson.
