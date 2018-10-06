Week 7: George Holani jogs in for easy Bosco TD
Video Details
DJ Uiagalelei dumped it off to a wide open George Holani who smashes open the scoreboard with his first big play of the night
ANNOUNCER: On second down, dumps it off, Holani, touchdown. And they're making it look way too easy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices