Week 7: DJ Uiagalelei drops PERFECT pass for deep Bosco TD
Video Details
DJ Uiagalelei could not have placed this ball better if he handed it off to put the braves up 2 scores
ANNOUNCER: DJ going deep, he's got his man, and it's touchdown. Khris Hutson, his third touchdown of the night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices