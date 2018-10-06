Week 7: Logan Loya pulls in tipped pass for Orange Lutheran TD
Video Details
Logan Loya proves concentration is key as he pulls in the tipped pass and takes it in for the OLu touchdown
ANNOUNCER: Here comes the blitz. They dump it off over the top, Logan Loya, touchdown.
