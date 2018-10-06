Week 7: Kristopher Hutson makes it 3 Bosco kick returns with 2nd of the night
St. John Bosco's special teams is now outscoring its offense after the 3rd kick off return TD
Had a rough night tonight. Logan Ashton, and it's returned from the seven yard line. And going straight ahead, this is a problem, Hutson once again. Hutson is going to take it the distance for the touchdown.
Back to back 95 yard kickoff returns for Hutson, one in the first quarter and now one in the third quarter. And then the touchdown return by Tyus Poyer. That's three kickoff returns for touchdowns. And special teams for the Lancers are in trouble tonight.
