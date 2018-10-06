Week 7: Bonita 19 yard touchdown pass
Video Details
Bonita starts the scoring with a 19 yard touchdown pass.
ANNOUNCER: Cadam in motion, Andrade throws off his back foot. Wide open, and that's a touchdown, Elias Williams. There wasn't a defender within five yards of the junior.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices