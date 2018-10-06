Week 7: Bosco returns 2nd kickoff for TD thanks to Tyus Poyer
Video Details
St. John Bosco's special teams is keeping up with its offense as both have accounted for 14 points in the second half
ANNOUNCER: Well, Jason Negro said he didn't want to get into a shootout with this team that's very dangerous. But that's exactly what he's in right now. And on the return, coming around the edge and picking up good yardage is Tyus Poyer. And Poyer's still on his feet, and he's in for the touchdown.
With no time on the clock, the second kickoff return for a touchdown tonight for the Braves. Thir--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices