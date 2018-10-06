Week 7: Ryan Hilinski drills Jojo Hawkins for 4th down Orange Lutheran score
Video Details
You gotta risk it for the biscuit and Ryan Hilinski/Jojo Hawkins wanted that biscuit badly
ANNOUNCER: Hilinski to Hawkins, touchdown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices