Week 7: Jackson Cloyd makes massive 4th down sack for OLu

Video Details

Jackson Cloyd and the OLu defense does not fear big time moments, making a big stop to get the ball back in their offense's hands

ANNOUNCER: Big play for OLu. Bailey in motion, Uiagalelei in traffic is going to be sacked. And the Lancers have stopped the Braves on this sequence of downs.

More Videos »