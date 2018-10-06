Week 7: Bishop Amat fumble recovery in red zone

Video Details

Bishop Amat gets a fumble recovery in the redzone while up 28-7.

ANNOUNCER: First down and goal to go. Read option, Brumfield loses the rock. Ball's on the ground. Looks to be controlled by a Bishop Amat.

Juan Lopez for the third time tonight has pierced through the offensive line causing a fumble. And it is recovered by Matthew Hoskins. Two takeaways tonight for the strong safety.

More Videos »