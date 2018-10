[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet your 2018-2019 LA Kings. First on the Kings' bench, please welcome members of the Kings Hockey Operations Department.

Equipment Assistant, Bobby Halfacre. Assistant Equipment Manager, Joe Alexander. Assistant Equipment Manager, Dana Bryson. Head Equipment Manager, Darren Granger.

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Trent Frey. Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Matt Price. Massage Therapist, Riley Barrie.

Assistant Athletic Trainer, Myles Hirayama. Head Athletic Trainer, Chris Kingsley. Assistant Video Coordinator, Derik Johnson. Video Coordinator, Samson Lee.

Goaltending Coach, Bill Ranford. Assistant Coach, Don Nachbaur. Assistant Coach, Dave Lowry. And Head Coach, John Stevens.

[CROWD CHEERING]

And now, your 2018-2019 LA Kings players. On the Kings' bench, defenseman number 2, Paul LaDue. Forward number 23, Dustin Brown. Forward number 28, Jaret Anderson-Dolan. Forward number 42, Gabriel Vilardi. And forward number 76, Johnny Brodzinski.

And now, please turn your attention to the corner of the ice. Defenseman number 3, Dion Phaneuf. Defenseman number 6, Jake Muzzin. Defenseman number 7, Oscar Fantenberg.

Forward number 9, Adrian Kempe. Forward number 10, Michael Amadio. Forward number 13, Kyle Clifford. Forward number 17, Ilya Kovalchuk. Forward number 19, Alex Iafallo. Forward number 22, Trevor Lewis.

Defenseman number 24, Derek Forbort. Defenseman number 27, Alec Martinez. Goaltender number 32, Jonathan Quick. Goaltender number 36, Jack Campbell.

Forward number 44, Nate Thompson. Forward number 51, Austin Wagner. Forward number 70, Tanner Pearson. Forward number 73, Tyler Toffoli.

Forward and alternate captain, number 77, Jeff Carter. Defenseman and alternate captain, number 8, Drew Doughty. Forward and club captain, number 11, Anze Kopitar.

Ladies and gentlemen, one more time for your 2018-2019 Los Angeles Kings.

[CROWD CHEERING]