Week 7: DJ Uiagalelei uses feet for Bosco TD
DJ Uiagalelei is the No. 1 pro-style QB in his class, but on this play he looked plenty like a dual-threat QB
ANNOUNCER: Holani remains in the backfield, first and goal from the 10. Uialagalelei cuts back against the grain, and he leans into the end zone for the touchdown.
