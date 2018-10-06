Week 7: Kristopher Hutson takes kickoff back 95 yards to tie it for Bosco

Video Details

St. John Bosco feel down early, but Kris Hutson got them back in the game immediately with this return on the ensuing OLu kickoff

ANNOUNCER: Logan kicks off, taken at the five yard line. Hutson on the return. And Kristopher Hutson is on his way for a 95 yard touchdown.

