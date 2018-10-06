Week 7: Bishop Amat Dyson McCutcheon interception
Video Details
Bishop Amat Dyson McCutcheon interception puts Bishop Amat inside the 10 yard line.
ANNOUNCER: Now the Pistols [INAUDIBLE]. Looking to chuck this one deep, pass that one was also intercepted. Daylon McCutcheon at the 41 yard line. He's got blockers and a convoy looking for the end zone, and he's blasted out of bounds inside the 10 yard line.
