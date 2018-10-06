Week 7: Bishop Amat Kenny Collins 4 yard touchdown run
Video Details
Bishop Amat Kenny Collins 4 yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.
ANNOUNCER: Eight. Handoff again to Collins, way too easy for six. Touchdown Bishop Amat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices