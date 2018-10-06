Week 7: Ryan Hilinski to Jojo Hawkins connection continues for Orange Lutheran
Video Details
Orange Lutheran wasted no time jumping on the No. 2 team in the country as Ryan Hilinski and Jojo Hawkins picked up right where they left off
ANNOUNCER 1: Watch him schematics and schemes through this entire ballgame.
ANNOUNCER 2: First and 10, pressure coming, there's a man. Did he make the catch? And touchdown Jojo Hawkins. Opening drive of the game, and the Lancers take it 70 yards for a touchdown.
