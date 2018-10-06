LA Kings Live: Kovalchuk on getting settled in Los Angeles
LA Kings Live: Kovalchuk on getting settled in Los Angeles
- Most of important that my family all settled. You know, the kids in school, the wife happy. So happy wife, happy life. So that's good. I'm very excited. My family will be there. A lot of friends coming from all over the world. So it'll be gr--
