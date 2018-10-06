Anaheim Ducks. Prime Ticket & FOX Sports San Diego. Saturday.
Another season of Ducks hockey on Prime Ticket is here!
[MUSIC - MUSE, "DIG DOWN"] ANNOUNCER: And the Sharks have swept the Ducks.
[MUSIC - MUSE, "DIG DOWN"]: When hope and love has been lost, and you fall to the ground, you must find a way.
- I think it's more frustrating than anything, that we were able to do what we did with the injuries that we had, and then the way all that went down. I think it kinda was shocking.
- In this league you're either first, or you're-- it doesn't matter where you come. So if you don't win, it's a disappointing season.
[MUSIC - MUSE, "DIG DOWN"]: You must find a way
- Any time you get swept in the first round of the playoffs, that's pretty unsuccessful and leaves kind of a bitter taste.
- Just being around the guys right now, I think we have a lot of that fire and motivation, because of how last year went.
[MUSIC - MUSE, "DIG DOWN"]: Dig down!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices