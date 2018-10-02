Top Plays Weeks 0-6 of Prep Zone action
There's highlights, then there's Top Plays. Counting down the top 6 plays from #FOXPrepZone Weeks 0-6! Begin debate over rankings..... now!
ANNOUNCER: Young avoids a sack. And Young walks into the end zone for the touchdown.
ANNOUNCER: First down. Lobs it up again. One-handed catch is made by Logan Loya! Touchdown O-Lu!
ANNOUNCER: You can trust me. I know what I'm talking about.
ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] Hit from behind, and it's caught on the fly! It's going to be a pick 6 for Cajon!
ANNOUNCER: Play action. Benelli. That pass is caught! And knocked out of bounds at the 1-yard line. Penalty markers come in and we'll see if it's against the offense or the defense. And once again, touchdown!
ANNOUNCER: Second and goal from the 1. In trouble! Brumfield throws, and it's caught! Touchdown!
ANNOUNCER: Blocked. And this one is blocked right into the Oaks Christian player, who's going to score! I don't know if I've ever seen that.
