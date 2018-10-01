- This is Greg Biggins with 247 Sports with your Fox Sports West week seven power rankings. Three new teams jump in the back half of that top 20. In the one through 10, JSerra slides. Not too far. They fall from four only to six.

Really liked what they looked like in that St. John Bosco game. Obviously, the Braves pulled that one out 35-28. I think a lot of people are maybe a little surprised that the game was so close.

St. John Bosco, probably a credit to them because of how good they are. But JSerra is very, very talented as well. So credit to Bosco for pulling that one out and credit to JSerra for playing so tough.

So JSerra just falls from four to six. That means Mission Viejo jumps up one spot from five to four. Oaks Christian now in the top five. In that back half of the 11 through 20 rankings, Serra gonzo, Chaminade, and Servite all out. All lost.

New teams in this week. Highest rated team is Sierra Canyon at 5 and 2. They're at number 17. Los Alamitos also jumps in. And Camarillo, who is 6 and 0, also jumps in at number 20.