- Hey, this is Greg Biggins of 247Sports bringing you this week's Fox Sports West Player of the Week. I said it last week with Bryce Young, two weeks ago with Ethan Garbers, I'm a huge fan of the clutch play, especially at the quarterback position.

This past weekend, there was no one more clutch than Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski in their exciting come from behind win over a tough Santa Margarita team to win 39 to 37. Hilinski led them down the field, under two minutes to go, to set up a game-winning 27-yard field goal that Logan Loya hit. He was clutch as well.

But Ryan Hilinski throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Also, rushed for a score. Playing without star receiver Kyle Ford, without standout running back and safety Reggie Strong, without three starting offensive linemen, Hilinski gets it done, the Lancers get it done. Huge win for the program. Nice job to you, Ryan Hilinski. And for that, he is this week's Fox Sports West Player of the Week.