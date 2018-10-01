Player Of The Week: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Orange Lutheran
Ryan Hilinski's the definition of clutch. Following his 358-yard, 5 touchdown performance vs. Santa Margarita, the Orange Lutheran star quarterback is our Player of the Week!
