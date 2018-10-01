- This is going to be a special year. Not only Corey's going to be with you, you're going to have some pretty special analysts hanging out with you, [INAUDIBLE] and Don McLean. Bill Walton's coming back. How about Mike Fratello, Hubie Brown, Cheryl Miller, a Hall of Famer.

- I'm thrilled about that. I talked to Bill and Mike just a couple of days ago, and I know the people at Fox reached out to Hubie, and he was anxious to come in here and reprise some of the great times that we had together. Cheryl's, you know, a Hall of Famer, a great one, and Ryan Hollins, I think, is a budding young broadcaster. So it's going to be fun. And Don McLean's of course, been a part of our telecast here for 10, 12 years or whatever it's been.

- You do realize that when you go with Bill Walton, you're not going to get a word in at all?

- I was 12 years with Bill. I know how to work with that man.