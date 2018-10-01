- When you get traded, it's tough because sometimes, you know, a lot of players I see move from team to team. And they don't have the mindset of really what's to accomplish. Their ego gets in the way of them being traded. But at the end of the day, like, I'm blessed to be able to play this game, blessed to be able to put on an NBA uniform, and you know, I was able to be looked at as a player to trade to bring value to a team.

- My mindset is I can never have a off defensive game because it's all about, you know, the intensity and my will to want to go out there and play. You know, offense-- you can have an off offensive game just by missing shots.

But defensively, I feel like I can always go out there, and it's all about your mindset. And if I can go out there and play as hard as I can on the defensive end, I never can have an off defensive game. And that's always been my thing, since I was in high school.

- Your only responsibility is basketball, something that I love. And for that to be my job, it's an amazing feeling. It doesn't even feel like a job. Getting what-- getting to do what you love for a living is an amazing feeling.

- I would say kind of the same road on that. I would say, too, with basketball, like, it takes you everywhere in the world. Never been to Hawaii, and it's brought me here. And you know, I haven't been to a couple of these cities and stuff like that. And so checking those out is something else, too.