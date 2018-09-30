- Let's go now to our Mazda Marquee Moment, a very special one. This is back on Wednesday, and this is, yes, Angels manager, Mike Scioscia, attending to our very special retiring director, Doug Freeman. And Tim, take it away because this, to us, is also mighty special.

TIM: This is very special. Anytime you have a chance to throw out the first pitch it's special. Doug Freeman, boy, all the years. 30 years of being behind the scenes. Nobody knows what he does, but he pushes all the buttons to make sure your viewing enjoyment what it is. It's just so much to be thankful for there.

What a great opportunity to honor him. Having to get to throw out the first pitch to Mike Trout. I mean, can you imagine? What a way to go out. Boy, just a big year. I mean, a lot of change coming down the road. You know, losing some familiar faces over the years. It's going to be initialing off season and look forward to what the Angels are going look like in 2019.

- Doug, hit 'em straight. 25 years doing this, you are marvelous and you're one of a kind. And certainly, we also know our production crew truly appreciates all you've done for them. The youngsters following in your footsteps and why not give it to them?

- Well, Doug, it's been many, many years and many more innings of Angel baseball with you. And I want to congratulate you on an amazing career. Thank you so much for all of the fun years that you've given us. And I hope you thoroughly enjoy your retirement.

- Hey, Doug. Thanks for being the greatest director of Angels baseball I've ever known. I just want to say thank you for all the fun, excitement and incredible days and evenings out here at Angels. Happy retirement. I hope you have a great one.

- Hey, Doug, congratulations on doing the Angels all these years. I've just been privileged and honored to be a part of it. It's been a great ride. And good luck with everything else, all right? Thanks a lot.

- Hey, Doug. It's been nearly 30 years. Have a great retirement and thanks for all the memories.

- All right, Doug, Antony Heard here. What a wonderful, wonderful ride it's been. And congratulations on a wonderful career. And I hope retirement does you well.

- Doug, when I started doing Angels 30 years ago, you were already doing the games. There was no wild card played back then, there were no, there were four divisions. Mike Trout wasn't even born yet. It's unbelievable all the games you've done and all the times we've had together and all the great games. Thanks for all your help. Appreciate it.

- Doug, Dan Snyder here. Just wanted to wish you a congratulations on a well done achievement with Angels baseball. It's been a pleasure sitting behind you for 20-plus years. And anybody that's done it that long deserves all the recognition and support they could have. We appreciate you. We will take in all the laughs and all the booze and we'll remember both, but we'll always remember you, Doug. And we appreciate you and good luck down the road.

- So, 30 years ago you plucked me out of that little studio and brought me out to the big time. And how 25 years later at Angel Stadium, we're still together. You're like my big brother. I always appreciate all that you've done for me. Thank you, big guy, you're the best.