- Taylor what a way to close out this season. What's it mean to you to get it done for this team, to go out with a big win?

- I mean, it means everything. You know, I've been watching all year, watching these guys play. I mean, it's awesome to be able to go out like this and be able to finish off with a win like this.

- And when you look at the opportunity that you got this year, are you happy with what you were able to accomplish and what you showed this team?

- Oh, absolutely, absolutely. You know, maybe here, I would've wished I would have showed a little more. But I mean, you know, there's an off season, so I'm going to work hard to stay here, so.

- What was it like for you working with Mike Scioscia?

- Oh, it was wonderful. It was wonderful. A little less, since I'm a third baseman now, but back in spring training, loved working with him as a catcher. But now as a third baseman, it's nice just to let him watch me play and you know, didn't have to worry too much about it.

- And as this season comes to a close, is there a message you want to give the fans before we head to the off season?

- Thank you. Thank you for everything. It's awesome seeing you guys here. Thank you.

[CHEERING]