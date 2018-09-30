- Anze, the Ducks are a team you guys are going to see a lot in the regular season. But what, from these two games, have you learned from their style of play so far this preseason?

- Well, they play a fast game. I mean, obviously, I think, you know, everybody around the league is trying to improve on speed and quickness as a team. So you know, they play a possession game. And they're fast. So you know, that's always the challenge, facing them.

But I think more so tonight, you know, we look at what we did and, more importantly, what we didn't do. So you know, it's going to be a big week ahead of us. And you know, we've got to get ready for Friday, obviously.

- Friday will be opening night here at Staples Center. What are some of things you guys are going to be working on during practice next week to really fine-tune this?

- Well, I'm sure it's going to be a lot of things. I mean, one that really sticks out is for sure going to be our power play. You know, we've got to figure that out and, you know, get on the board. Because power play is a big source of confidence, and, obviously, a big source of production for every team. So it's can't be no different for us.

- Thanks for your time, Anze.

- You bet.