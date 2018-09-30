Jaret Anderson-Dolan loves the LA Kings fight
As Jaret Anderson-Dolan finishes his final preseason game, he reflects on what he needs to do to make the team
- Now, tonight, this was your final performance of the preseason. What are you most proud of tonight?
- You know, I think the effort was there. You know, the result wasn't for a lack of trying. I think we just have to, you know, clean up the obvious things.
I think, you know, our power play needs to be a little bit better. And you know, they just outworked us tonight. So props to them. But we definitely have a lot of work to do.
- Your preseason journey, it comes to an end tonight. But we've still got camp going on next week. As you fight for one of the final roster spots, I mean, what are you hoping to show the coaches and the staff during next week at camp?
- I think just keep doing my thing, keep doing what's gotten me here, and, you know, show up in a positive way everyday. That's something that I've been-- you know, my goal everyday is to show up in a good way and try to make a difference. And you know, I want to be here on this team to make the team better. So just keep doing my thing. I'm going to try not to look at that too much.
WOMAN: Do you have special takeaways from playing with this club these past few games?
- Yeah. You know, you definitely-- it's-- I definitely realize how much quicker it is and, you know, how serious it is. Even in preseason, you know, everybody wants a win, and it doesn't matter that the games don't mean anything. It's about getting your game in order.
So you know, I don't think we had the preseason we wanted, but we're putting that behind us now and moving forward to the regular season.
- Thanks for your time, and good luck to you next week.
- Thank you.
