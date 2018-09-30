REPORTER: Mike, it was a bit of up and down season for Tyler Skaggs, on and off the When you look back to what he did this year, how would you evaluate his season?

- Well, I think if you can apply the lessons that he's learned and some of the trials and tribulations along with the successes and use that experience, you know, he can get better. Right now, the Achilles heel of Tyler is just getting healthy, staying healthy. Going out there and getting into the, you know, getting the 30 starts if possible, 32 starts, and getting into those 180, 200 innings.

He has the capability to do that. He has the stuff to do that. But he's just, hasn't been able to maintain his level of health to where he can go out and do that. In the meantime though, he pitched some great baseball for us this year. He pitched really well the first half. I think that he has moved forward with a lot of things. And hopefully, he'll be able to start to get into that the length of the season next year.

REPORTER: What was your takeaway from tonight's game?

- You know, got off, you know, we got behind quickly. Tyler missed with a fastball. On the offensive side, we didn't get much going till later. But we a couple of times had the tying run at first base. And you know, again, our bullpen came in and you know, Deck, the home off of JJ, but Deck with a walk. And you know, Cam with a walk, and they, you know, those guys did a good job situational hitting and held onto the lead.

REPORTER: And as you head into the final game of the season tomorrow, what's going to be the message in the clubhouse and in the dugout?

- We talk to guys about, we talk to them about, two days ago about make sure we try to finish hard this weekend. That your quest for a championship doesn't start in spring training. It starts in the game you're playing the next day. That's when it starts.

You want to keep moving forward. And we talked about Oakland did it last year. Those guys got on a great run after the All-Star break, carried it over and once they got it going this year, they've been on a great roll. And it's definitely possible with this core group in there, so that was the message.