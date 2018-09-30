ANNOUNCER 1: It's broken up by Getzlaf. Here's Ryan Getzlaf's center shot! They score! Just that quickly, it's 2-0 Anaheim. Troy Terry adds his tally to the board. And the Kings trail by two.

ANNOUNCER 2: Just a world class play by Getzlaf. Now, Terry had a perfect finish because the pass has to be perfect here, and it was. But then, the release too. So here comes the turnover. That pass does not make its way through Forbort on the turnover.

Watch Getzlaf. He probably gets a yell from Terry on the far side. Kind of like Getzlaf, but he'd probably find the open man anyway. Well, watch [INAUDIBLE] turnover. Kings have three guys at the offensive blue line. And because of that turnover far left, one shot, the one timer has to almost be perfect. Watch his elevation flat. And you can see that puck is moving right off the stick of Terry.