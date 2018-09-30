Ben Street sneaks one past Jonathan Quick for the Ducks goal
Ben Street made a snazzy move to free himself up and converted on a one-on-one with Jonathan Quick for the Ducks goal
ANNOUNCER 1: Muzzin can't get to the boards by Sherwood. Here comes the Ducks and they score. It is Ben Street-- the journeyman-- who gets the Ducks on the board with a short-handed goal.
ANNOUNCER 2: It's all about angles, isn't it? And Street takes the right angle, at least to the loose puck. Looks like a simple regroup. The Kings are trying to regroup in the neutral zone, but all of a sudden Muzzin gets into a position where he's knocked off the puck. There's Street-- as I mentioned the angle-- the way he came to the puck. He's already kind of square and he's going so fast. There's the push and shove. Shurmur does a great job there on Muzzin to separate the man from the puck. Create the loose puck, you're shorthanded. That's where Street understands where he's coming from behind the-- on the play.
