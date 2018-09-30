- For Jonathan Quick, you know, he's maturing now. This is the final game of the preseason. How have you seen his training style change or maybe even improve over time?

- Well, I think he's realized that he has to take care of his body as he's gotten older. I think the maintenance before practice, before games, has increased, and, hopefully, that will allow him to play a lot of games.

CARRLYN BATHE: And from your perspective, you've been present at camp during this time, what have you seen from Jonathan Quick that's really impressed you that you hope that he brings to the ice during this coming season?

- Well, I think this is probably the most prepared he's been going into a season, you know, right from day one in training camp up to this point. So you just want the results to continue on into the regular season, and, you know, tonight's last game of the preseason for us. So we just hope everybody plays well in front of him and he can get relaxed and ready to go.

- Thanks for your time, Bill.