- What about you? And throughout your career, what was your favorite line to be part of?

- My favorite line, it's tough to not-- to go away from Trevor Lewis and Dwight King. We win two Stanley Cups together. And we were considered, I think, the third line maybe the fourth line at times. But Darryl Sutter gave us great responsibility in shutting down other teams top lines. That one hit me in the butt there, and I find a way to put it in.

But yeah, we had a great role, we took pride in our role. You know, we all killed penalties. We were out there in key situations which, you know, I know we all took pride in that.

So it was fun. It was great playing with these guys. They were great communicators, and we had fun on the ice. And it's great to-- jeez! It's great to see these highlights, play them again.

- I just love it. Actually, listening to the sally right there. You get some nat sound on that. Just that, I feel like you can almost hear Dowdy just piercing through all of them. What a fantastic moment when you guys knocked off Vancouver, going on to win the Stanley Cup right.