- And Jarret, also you're working very closely with these young guys, these young forwards. We've got a Jaret Anderson-Dolan who has just turned 19 years old. Like 10 days ago or less. But what I'm hearing is he is going to make this team out of camp and play up to nine games. And then go back to Junior. This is what the reports are. What do you see happening?

JARRET STOLL: Well, reports. Yeah, so he's had a very, very good camp. The coaches love him. He acts like a pro. He's a very, very serious kid. Actually Nate Thompson had him over for dinner the other night to try to loosen up a little bit. Maybe get a couple of drinks in him, get some smiles on his face, whatever. But he plays in Spokane in the Western Hockey League. He put up big numbers there last season. And he's going to be the captain there this year if he goes back. But they like him a lot. So we'll see what he brings tonight.

- Other than being a Western Hockey League guy, which is a real downer. And having him play in Ontario.

- Oh, tough guys come from the [INAUDIBLE]

- He has that maturity. When you talk to this kid, you go no way. I mean, he's so mature. And that's what you're talking-- I think that's part of that, you know, John Stevens and the Kings and that transition. Can you make plays at top speed? Anderson-Dolan-- one of those guys who can do that.

- He's one of those guys too. He's one of those guys too that, he needs more strength. Obviously these age-group guys. They are coming in. They need to be more in the gym. And there's sometimes-- he's falling down a little bit too much. Getting out-battled in the corner. So that's one thing I think he needs to improve at. But he's young.

- Western Hockey League stuff again.

- Oh, geeze. That's what you're talking about.

- Name is Jaret with one R though. So I don't know. We won't hold that against him.

- But you know, the whole thing about playing past nine games, you don't want to get to free agency one year quicker. It's a business decision. But if you're a business, it's the right decision. But excited for the future for one JAD.