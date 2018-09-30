- [INAUDIBLE] battles right now, Jim. Derek Forbort is back tonight, so that's a good sign. He's been working so hard. He's probably just happy to be in a game. But some of those other battles for that seventh defensemen, or do you think they'll maybe carry an eighth defensemen?

- Once again, Patrick, I'm going to kind of lean towards that GM type of position, where you're looking from the bigger picture. Daniel Brickley maybe expected to make the team. I think he was penciled in.

I think he had a real slow start to camp. John Stevens, though, said last night, Vegas, his best game because he was moving his feet, moving the puck, closing the gaps defensively. But he does not have to clear the waivers when you send them down, so that kind of works against them in this type of thing, at least to start the season.

I think with Fantenberg, he earned a lot of points in the playoffs last year because he was one of those reliable guys put into a situation that was very difficult to go in, especially against a very fast team. But he played poise. He showed that, so he's that type of guy that's more of a veteran guy. And you might lose him to waivers, and that's what you have to worry about in those types of situations. So sometimes, like Edom, you know, that contract can work against you at this time of the season.

- I agree. I think Oscar Fantenberg-- I think he's got the inside track right now. I think Curtis McDermott-- he's had a little bit of a slow start to camp as well, but he brings that physical element that I think the Kings are going to want sometimes, are going to need some time. But again, he has to clear waivers.

You're going to [INAUDIBLE] Anaheim, and I know John Stevens would love to have him in the lineup, so there's that right there. But I think Fantenberg for sure. It says a lot that he's playing in this game tonight, and I think he does have the inside track. But three good players, and they all kind of bring different things.

- Paul [INAUDIBLE] does not have to clear waivers, does he? No, he-- he would as well.

- He does have to clear waivers.

- All right. Sorry, I missed that.

- I think they want him on the team. Right-handed, aggressive, assertive, move the puck-- I think they want him.

- So there's really just one spot available that looks.