- Well, there's been a couple of them, Jose. And for me, it starts early on in April, the Shohei Ohtani first plate appearance here at the Big A when he hit his first home run.

And I thought that was just a great moment. Great crowd on hand, Josh Tomlin on the mound of the Cleveland Indians. A breaking ball down and in, and it was a three-run shot out to right center. And just the reaction from the crowd, and then, of course, the non-reaction by his teammates down in the dugout, and kind of the old silent treatment before he finally got mobbed by his ball club.

MARK GUBICZA: Well, for me, Andrew Heaney getting his first career major league shutout. Coming back from Tommy John, he threw the ball excellent.

Nine shut innings, just one hit allowed. And the last out, man, you could see how important that was for Andrew Heaney, to be able to pump his fist, get excited about the fact that he doesn't have to talk about no more incomplete games, no more shutouts.

He had that great stuff working throughout. Only one walk, one hit, four punchouts in a game from Andrew Heaney.

Albert Pujols' 3,000th hit, all those things come into play. A lot of magical moments, but those two, I think, were really, really important for this club this season.

- Yeah, on the heels of what Guby said, down season, of course, there's no question about that. But there were some very fun, very magical moments for this Angels ball club throughout the season.

HOST: Well, with two pitchers, given their favorite moves, I thought for sure it would be Ohtani pitching. That first time he got on the mound, and then his dominant stuff, the way [INAUDIBLE] was splitting.

- Well, even his first pitch he saw in the big leagues, he got a base hit as a hitter. So there's so many that Shohei-- we could mark down a million different things for Shohei Ohtani, even stealing his 10th bag the other day here. So he's done so many magical things. It's been a lot of fun.

- If we do this in a couple of months, my favorite moment will be when he gets his American League Rookie of the Year Award. How about that.

- There you go oh.

HOST: Oh yeah.