- Jose Mora alongside Tim salmon and Angels general manager Billy Eppler. Billy, thanks for joining us. And first of all, you get to this point in the season, can you believe you're almost here at the end?

- Yeah, I was actually just talking with Tim right before we came back on air. And you know, one of the things that happens is the day after the season, I kind of go through a little bit of mourning, a little bit of sadness. Everybody's gone. Everybody's splitting, and that clubhouse gets real quiet.

And when you go down there, there's just there's just not the energy in the ballpark anymore. And it's-- but it is time to go to work. And it's time to start structuring things for the next season. So, the reality hits a lot of us that stay here year round. It hits you right away. But-- but nonetheless, you start missing being around some of the guys.

- Well, you know, challenges do come. Your depth is tested immediately. From a performance standpoint, what happened this season to this team?

- Well, on the offensive side, we'll start there. The offensive side, we hit a lot of home runs. You know, we ended up, I think, seventh, or today we stand seventh and in all of Major League Baseball. We have a fairly, you know, pitching oriented ballpark here. So to kind of end up 7th is actually a pretty good thing.

But we were 20th in on base percentage. OK? So you're 20th on base percentage, you're not on base enough. And a lot of those home runs are solo home runs. And everybody knows that the number one statistic that correlates to run scoring is on base.

So if you have a little bit more traffic on bases, we're probably hanging a little bit more numbers on the scoreboard, and maybe we can boat race some some clubs a little bit here and there. So now, transferring over to the pitching side. You know, on the pitching side, you kind of stated it. You know, we've had a lot of attrition.

It was a game of survivor at times, and we came out of the game is really good. We had great years from Heany, great year from Skaggs, great year from Felix Pena. You know, we've had guys, Jaime Barria. We've had guys step up. But nonetheless, there was a lot of times where we were shuffling to find starters, and trying to piece it together a little bit through some bullpen games.

I think to talk a little bit about the bullpen, you know, the bullpen is I think about 13th in ERA in Major League Baseball right now. So it's right around league average. We've had some emergence of some young players that have come in and really given us a lot of optimism for how the structure might set up for it for next year. Whether you're talking about Ty Buttrey, whether you're talking about Hansel Robles, whether you're talking about Justin Anderson.

And then a really good years out of Blake Parker and Cam Bedrosian, and Jose Alvarez. And Taylor Cole, who emerged as well. But I think, you know, as we set our sights towards this wintertime, I think addressing some pitching will be important for us.

- Well, that's exactly what we're going to go with that, is as you start targeting the offseason, what are you targeting? Where is your depth? Where's your holes? What are the areas that you think this team needs to address? Every year has its own set of needs. What is next year's needs?

- Yeah, exactly. I mean, last year we knew we needed second base, third base, and outfield. We got Justin Upton signed right before Halloween. So that was one box checked, and then we've done we moved on. We've had the emergence of some young players on our farm system.

That's been really good to see. You've seen some of them up here. You've seen David Fletcher up here. You've seen Taylor Ward up are. You've seen Jose Briceno come up here. You've seen Michael Hermosillo come up here. There's another wave with that group in Matt Thaiss, who was a first round pick in 2016.

Luis Rengifo, who came over in the CJ Cron trade. So what happens is that those position players come up. And now they allow you-- they give you that depth. They give you that-- that certainty, so to speak to-- or that trust to be able to go into the pitching market and explore that a little deeper. We'll look at starters.

We'll look at relievers. You know, we'll be opportunistic as it relates to that pitching. But yeah, I would like to add some depth on both ends, on the starting end or on the receiving end.

- So along those lines, too, I mean you can't buy yourself a championship. You've got to do some trading along the way. I mean, you finally have built a farm system that's getting some respect around the league. The Joe Adele's I mean, the Griffin Canning's, I mean are those guys untouchable? Or are those guys in the right deal? I mean, is every guy-- is there a such thing as no one's untouchable?

- Yeah. I mean, that's a fair statement. But I will tell you, if you'd like to use this analogy, you know a tomato out of your own garden tastes a lot better than a tomato you bought at the store. All right? So you want to grow things organically. It's good for the organization.

It's good for your amateur scouting department, your international amateur scouting department, your player development department, your pro scouting department, to grow organically. Fans connect with those players. OK? It's a good morale for the organization. And you know what? They're young players.

And with young players comes a lot of opportunity, a lot of upsides. And you know, we're at the point now where we're ready to start handing over some opportunities to some of these young guys, because they're knocking on the door.

- You talking about organically grown, and you've known Shohei Ohtani for so many years. You follow him as a Yankee, and from high school. But boy, pride, how happy are you to see the results?

What comes to mind when you think about the investment in Shohei? He choosing the Angels, and what he's faced all throughout the season, without stopping on the offensive side?

- Yeah, it's been remarkable watching him this year. As advertised. A very humble guy, very passionate. Baseball is, you know, that's his thing. That's what he thinks about nonstop. He studies the game more than anybody I've ever seen.

Prepares. You know, with so much-- so much focus on his opponent the next day. Whether it's the lineup, if he's going to be on the mound, or whether the pitchers that he might see, even coming out of the bullpen. He studies a lot. And you know, not to mention just the talent.

I mean, we're seeing a guy that can run, and hit for power, and throw, obviously. I mean, he's blessed with so much ability. It's been awesome to watch unfold here, and probably the most fascinating baseball player I've ever laid eyes on.

- Yeah. He's pretty fascinating. And this Angel club, I mean, you talk about in the game of baseball, in any sport, to have two players and a guy like Ohtani and a guy like Mike Trout, the biggest names. I mean, if not the biggest names, the most interesting names out there.

When you look at your team. I mean, you have these two guys on your roster, how much does that make going out and getting free agents? I mean, is there something about that that allows you to maybe draw some people into that situation? And that being said, do you look at that and say OK, this isn't going to last forever.

I mean, is there a window of opportunity that you got to kind of make happen? I know everybody is talking about Mike Trout, you know, coming in the next couple of years down to the end of his contract. How does all that play into, you know, you're thinking over the next, you know, year or two years of planning?

BILLY EPPLER: Well you know, Shohei across the board is about the top 5% in just about everything, you know, offensive-- every offensive metric. Right? So he's about the top 5% in everything. And the Mike Trout, who's in the top 1% in everything. And so yeah, you have both of those guys sitting in the middle of your order. That's fun.

That's exciting. I mean, we can probably think back to teams and championship caliber teams from the past that have had a three-four combo that have been phenomenal, or a two-three combo, however you want to line those guys up. It does make-- it makes this place a desirable place to play. You know? You hear about that in free agency, or you hear other players start talking about that.

It's exciting. Why wouldn't you want to come, you know, play alongside some of these guys? And come play in this environment in front of this fan base, too?

- And how about, you know, the connection these players had made with Mike Scioscia, and having your voice through him in what has been a very teaching year?

- Yeah. Absolutely. I mean, when-- when guys can come into this environment, and feel comfortable, and feel connected, that's a good thing. And word travels. You know? Players talk in different clubhouses, and in different environments about what it's like to be certain places. And they want to feel that connection.

And I think we've been able to create that environment here, and create that culture. And we hope to continue that.

TIM SALMON: For a West Coast team we all know I mean there's an East Coast bias. But when you're on that West Coast team and you have names like that, you get a lot of Sunday night games. You get a lot of attention, you know, that you're not that small market team like it used to be but when I played. You're getting a lot more attention.

But you know, you talked-- you mentioned some names. You know, some young pitchers that have come up this year. And we've seen them all kind of audition for that closer role. Is that a position?

Is that, when you look at the closer position, is that one you think can be filled with just great arm stuff? Or do you really feel like that's more of an experience type position? And where do you see the guys that we've been auditioning going forward?

- You know, I've seen it happen both ways. You know, I've seen clubs go out and invest, you know, sizable money, obviously, in you know, a free agent closer, back of the bullpen guys. Sometimes they work, and sometimes they don't. And we watched this last wintertime, a lot of money get thrown around in that relief market.

And you know, ideally, again, if you can kind of grow young and grow internal, it leaves open a lot of flexibility. That being said, the right name comes around and the right, you know, the rights circumstance, the right situation, we want to be aggressive. And I think if you can stack that back and with some veteran guys, that will help.

You know, that will definitely help. But the flexibility, and the upside that come with young players, pretty exciting. I mean, we're watching the Buttreys, and the Jerez, and the Andersons, and Middleton, who will be back at some point. And Robles, I mean these guys are going, you know, almost twice the speed limit on the mound. And they make it an uncomfortable at bat for some guys.

- Billy, thank you so much for doing this, and certainly not the best of seasons. But certainly a lot to build off of moving forward. And perhaps Monday, don't go to the clubhouse.

- Yeah. You might be right.