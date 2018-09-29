REPORTER: Mike, Jaime Barria, I'm sure not the way he wanted to come out of the game tonight. But when you look back at his season, how would you evaluate what he did?

- For the first crack in the major leagues, Jaime did terrific. Tonight just uncharacteristically totally lost his release point. He was healthy, felt good. But you know, it was-- you know, it's not the way Jaime can pitch. Usually he is right in the zone with good pitchers. And it got away from him a little bit and you know, he really struggled to get through the fifth.

REPORTER: In that eighth inning some growing pains once the regulars come out. What did you see from the young guys?

- Growing pains, that's it. I mean, you know, Williams Jerez has got a really good arm. Came in a couple nights ago, and I think he threw maybe four or five pitches, that was it, was dominant. And tonight, just couldn't find the same release point. And that's just-- he just needs this experience.

We got out of it. Simba made a good play to get out of the eighth, at Robles was sensational in the ninth.

REPORTER: Those 100 mile per hour strikeouts, does that impress you just as much every time you see it?

- Well, he can get up there. I mean, he will roll that-- roll that velo way up there. For some, we see him at 100. But you know, he can get up there, 97, 99. And now he's healthy, I think he's getting a chance to pitch more regularly. But getting some rest, and you know, he has terrific arm.

REPORTER: Shohei 3 for 3 tonight. Just now the season is winding down, you can look back at what he's done this year. Just how impressive has he been, just what he's been able to do both ways this year?

- Yeah. For my money, he's hands down Rookie Of The Year. I don't know if anyone's come into this league in a long time and done as much as he's done. First of all, even though his pitching-- his pitching season was cut short, you know, he was out there. He was dominant. I think, you know, at the plate, you know, you see the talent. And he's having a terrific season.