- Taylor, this team is riding it out till the very end. Now four straight wins. What have you seen from this group, down the stretch?

- You know, the season hasn't ended exactly-- we wanted to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. So you've just got to make the most out of it, and take it a day at a time. And we want to finish strong and give these fans something to look forward to moving into next year.

- What's been the message in the clubhouse, really heading into this final series?

- Just to stay focused. It just shows a lot of character doing that. The guys, a lot of guys-- it could get easy to kind of just move on with this season. But no, we have to-- there's too many people that deserve to continue here and see us play each and every day. And so, we're just going out there and trying to put on a show.

- You've really been an arm that this team can count on. When you look back at what you've been able to accomplish this season, are you happy with what you've done?

- Yeah. It's been really cool just to be with the Angels and to get this opportunity, and for it to turn out how it has. I think-- come into spring next year, ready to go. And hopefully, we can really go far next year.

- Thank you so much for joining us.

- Thank you very much.