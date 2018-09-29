Week 6: JSerra cuts into St. John Bosco’s lead
Video Details
Week 6: JSerra won't go away
COMMENTATOR 1: They've been waiting to get him loose all night, and they finally did.
COMMENTATOR 2: Looking end zone, as Shimomura-- touchdown! We got a ball game!
[CHEERING]
