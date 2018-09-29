[MUSIC PLAYING] DENNIS ACKERMAN: OK, I'm here with our player of the game. It's Calabasas quarterback Jaden Casey. And, Jaden, for the second straight week you guys are down 14 to 0 at the half, you come back to win. What does this say about your club?

JADEN CASEY: Yes, sir. I mean, Mycah Pittman, I mean-- trust me, I mean, you see all the talent and everything in the half-time you know. He gave one of the best speeches I've ever heard a high school player ever make in a locker room. I mean, it's his senior year and I just-- me and, as a whole team, we weren't going to let the seniors down just to lose to Westlake at their own place. So, I mean, it was a big league, league win. So, yeah.

DENNIS ACKERMAN: In the first half you didn't have a lot of time to throw the ball. You come back in the second half with a couple of touchdown passes. What was the difference for you?

JADEN CASEY: Yeah, I mean, I just kept my cool. Just kept playing my game the same way I played the first half. I mean, my line was blocking really well the second half, we were running the ball really well. I mean, the run game's going to open up the pass game. So I feel like when we were running in the second half, just coming up, they kind of had to respect the run game. And that's when we kind of let it fly. So, yeah, that's really what the difference was in the second half.

DENNIS ACKERMAN: All right. It's your first Marmonte League win for this school. How do you build on that now?

JADEN CASEY: I mean, we got a lot-- I know Oaks Christian is the team in the Marmonte League and we have a lot to work on. And this is a big learning game for the offense. I mean, we're going to go back tomorrow and watch film and see what we have to build on. I mean, we just know that Oaks Christian is a way bigger team than this. So we really need to get ourselves right.

DENNIS ACKERMAN: All right congratulations once again on the victory. Quarterback Jaden Casey from Calabasas.

