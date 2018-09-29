Week 6: Whoops! Sean Dollars pulls up at goal line and fumbles
Video Details
Sean Dollars made a slew of pretty moves to get open for an easy touchdown, but stopped running and Servite punched the ball out of the endzone at the one yard line
