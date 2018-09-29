ANNOUNCER 1: He caught it at its highest point.

ANNOUNCER 2: Hand off to Sean Dollars. Dollars changing direction and he's got nothing but daylight on the right side. And that ball is batted away. Did he cross the goal line? And we don't get a signal. Do we have a signal yet? No signal yet because not quitting on the play. With Centers!

ANNOUNCER 1: That was a great--

ANNOUNCER 2: Might be the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys! And it was! And Dollars is going to learn a very valuable lesson on that play, is he not?

ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, and a lot of players have throttled down, kind of pitch the ball behind them before they cross over into the end zone. And that's something. When you cross over into the end zone, run through all the way, no matter if this is actually true or not.

But look at Centers, hustling on the play. And then you see Dollars just relaxing right there. And he punches out. Yeah, you're right. Right before the end zone, you can't relax.