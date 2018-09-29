Week 6: Sean Dollars outruns defenders for Mater Dei TD
Sean Dollars is a fast, fast man as he gets around the edge and carves through the Servite defense
COMMENTATOR 1: Makes plays when the ball's in his hands.
COMMENTATOR 2: Same play. Dollars this time. Finds a seam. He's in for the touchdown.
ANNOUNCER: Touchdown Monarchs. Number 21 Sean Dollars.
