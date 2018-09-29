Week 6: Brendan Costello escapes pressure, tosses San Clemente TD
Video Details
Brendan Costello kept his eyes downfield while rolling out of the pocket and delivered a beauty for a touchdown
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices