Week 6: Jaden Casey drops a dime for long Calabasas TD
Jaden Casey took a shot on the first play after a turnover and came up BIG with a nice 40+ yard touchdown pass down the sideline
ANNOUNCER 1: Beg your pardon. 80 yards, put their first points on the board. Up top, wide open! Touchdown Burton! Good looking throw from Jaden Casey, his second touchdown pass here in the third quarter alone.
ANNOUNCER 2: Finally, Casey with some time and comfort back here. [INAUDIBLE] like bringing four. But Casey, a lot of room, delivers a strike down the sideline.
