Week 6: Mycah Pittman turns sharp route into Calabasas TD
Video Details
Mycah Pittman taught a lesson in route running with this sharp slant and securing the touchdown
ANNOUNCER 1: Smith the motion man. Quick slant. Caught. Touchdown Pittman. And what an opening drive for Calabasas to begin this second half, as they're an extra point away from cutting the deficit in half.
ANNOUNCER 2: It seems obvious to say, this exactly what they needed to do. The simple slant here. Throws a bullet. Very hard to defend those. Hard to get in front of those on the goal line.
