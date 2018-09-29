Week 6: Elias Ricks celebrates his pick six by running out of stadium
Video Details
Elias Ricks just added another gem to his lofty resume with a nice pick six and an even better celebration
COMMENTATOR: Perhaps Ricks thought it went off of his leg. McKibbin fires outside. Screen play intercepted. Elias Ricks off the carom for the Mater Dei touchdown.
[CROWD CHEERS]
[BAND PLAYS]
And Elias Ricks running all the way out to Flower Street.
[SWOOSH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices