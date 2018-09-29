Week 6: Elias Ricks celebrates his pick six by running out of stadium

Video Details

Elias Ricks just added another gem to his lofty resume with a nice pick six and an even better celebration

COMMENTATOR: Perhaps Ricks thought it went off of his leg. McKibbin fires outside. Screen play intercepted. Elias Ricks off the carom for the Mater Dei touchdown.

[CROWD CHEERS]

[BAND PLAYS]

And Elias Ricks running all the way out to Flower Street.

[SWOOSH]

More Videos »